CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are Now Available at Several of Florida's Large Retail Stores!

CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum, The Original Hard Coconut Water, officially launched in beautiful sunny Florida this week

Jacksonville, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / CoCo has been dubbed "One of the hottest ready-to-drink canned cocktails" by multiple publications. Now, as of May 5th, 2021, CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum are available at several of Florida's largest liquor stores and retail locations! Many fans have claimed it is "refreshingly different", "love at first sip", and "the perfect vacation in-a-can"!

To find out at exactly what stores you can grab your CoCo's to go, follow Coco Vodka and CoCo Rum at https://instagram.com/enjoycocolife

Mark Convery and Av Grewal started CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum as a passion. The two entrepreneurs wanted to bring something completely different to the market. The first four drinks made by CoCo were formulated to be better for you, naturally made with real coconut water, and most importantly, needed to taste great!

"Coconut water is already huge around the world. We simply added vodka and rum to it with a splash of sparkling water" said Av, President and Co-Founder. "When we tasted it, Mark and I were hooked, and we both agreed the world needed to have this," he adds.

The current markets are in the USA and Canada. CoCo is an international operation. Av and Mark both have family histories that include immigration to North America. They are also supporters of diversity and the brand was recently featured for it's inclusive mission of bringing everyone together in Thrive Global. It is great that CoCo has positioned itself as a brand that brings to mind the diversity of those seeking some fun, and coming together to enjoy each others company.

Coco Vodka and CoCo Rum is available in 2 countries, 26 states, and 4 provinces. All of this was achieved in less than a year, and the two founders now have aspirations of being the owners of the world's largest Real Coconut Water mixed beverages.

Success seems to be within reach for CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum. They were a start-up that powered through the pandemic and became a popular R.T.D (ready to drink) beverage. "We don't recommend launching a new brand during a pandemic, but we did it anyways." Mark Convery, CEO and Co-Founder, mentioned. "With all the hard work we put into the brand prior to 2020, there was no way we were going to let anything get in our way. The world could use a lot less CoVid 19, and a lot more CoCo! We all need an escape, and I think most will agree, CoCo is the perfect escape!"

Relentless innovation, hard work, and being refreshingly different is proudly promoted at The Bondi Distillery, and CoCo now has a game changer in adult beverages. CoCo is the perfect anytime, anywhere drink, and will no doubt be a crowd pleaser.

Get your first taste of The Original Hard Coconut Water.

For more information on CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum, visit www.enjoycoco.com

