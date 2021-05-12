Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) -Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: EDDY) ("EDDY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Jang, CPA, CMA to its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Gordon was previously the Vice-President of Finance and Accounting at Fortuna Silver Mines and held senior positions at Augusta Resources, Lundin Mining and Pan American Silver and brings a wealth of experience in the capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, SOX compliance, tax planning, corporate structuring, process improvements and regulatory compliance.

Nathan Rotstein, chief executive officer of Edison, commented: "Gordon brings valuable skillsets to the Company as we review and assess opportunities in the energy metals space. On behalf of the board and management, we all look forward to working with Gordon in creating additional value in EDDY. His capital markets expertise and M&A experience will be invaluable as we build out a corporate theme in the energy metals segment."

Finally, the Company annouces Mr. Christopher Hobbs has resigned as an Director of the Company. Edison thanks Mr. Hobbs for all of his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in future endeavours.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

