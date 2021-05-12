Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) launched the BlueStar 3D Printing Index (ticker: B3DP) and the BlueStar Europe Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BETOR).

The BlueStar 3D Printing Index (ticker: B3DP) provides exposure to globally listed '3D Printing' companies, collectively defined by MVIS. The companies must derive at least 50% of revenue from 3D printing or additive manufacturing systems and related materials or software, or from computer aided design software used in rapid prototyping for use in industrial, engineering, product development or architecture.

"The BlueStar 3D Printing Index provides pure-play exposure to the dynamic 3D printing and digital prototyping industries. While 3D printing is not a new phenomenon, the rate of digitization in the industrial and manufacturing sectors has accelerated in recent years. 3D printing and digital prototyping provides a high-growth opportunity for investors seeking to gain exposure to this trend. Companies in this index are involved in this theme from a number of angles including 3D printing systems, materials used in 3D printing, and computer aided design software," said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The BlueStar Europe Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BETOR) tracks the performance of 'Travel and Vacation' companies incorporated or headquartered in Europe. A company must derive 50% or more of annual revenue/allocate 50% of operating activities from/to these activities.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the BlueStar Europe Travel Vacation Index which provides investors with an investable benchmark to track European companies in a wide range of industries involved in the travel and vacation industries. While many European countries have lagged the US in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, this is expected to change over the coming months. With this the European economies will begin to reopen and the European tourism market is likely to be a beneficiary," said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The BlueStar 3D Printing Index (ticker: B3DP) and the BlueStar Europe Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BETOR) are weighted by market capitalisation. The indices are reviewed on a semi-annual basis and are calculated in US Dollars as a price index and total return net index. Detailed information about each index is available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar 3D Printing Index (ticker: B3DP)

Number of Components: 20

Base Date: 12/31/2017

Base Value: 100

BlueStar Europe Travel and Vacation Index (ticker: BETOR)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 12/31/2015

Base Value: 100

