

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has unveiled its upgraded Echo Show devices-the new Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, and the first Echo Show 5 Kids. Pre-orders start Wednesday and devices will begin shipping next month, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.



Echo Show 8 features a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera that digitally pans and zooms during video calls, a 8-inch HD screen with adaptive color, a new octa-core processor, and dual stereo speakers. It is priced at $129.99.



Echo Show 5 comes with an upgraded HD camera, more color options. It has 5.5-inch display and is now priced at $84.99.



Amazon noted that all-new Echo Show 5 Kids offers all the things parents love about Alexa-parental controls, curated content, a worry-free guarantee, plus a colorful new design. It is priced at $94.99.



Alexa can now show even more-securely access the built-in camera to remotely monitor your home, see on-screen music recommendations from Amazon Music and Spotify, add reactions to video calls, check workout history, watch Prime Video, Netflix, and more.



Amazon Kids+ subscriptions on Echo Show 5 Kids start at $2.99 per month for Prime members after the first year.



