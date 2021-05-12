Promise Limited: PROMISE, the Latest Discovery of Potential in Crypto World

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Recently, Promise Limited is thrilled to present the launching of the PROMISE token. The DeFi marketplace has exploded since the launch of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. By locking or staking cryptocurrencies, users can make generate revenue. While DeFi presents great, attractive, and exciting potentials, it is still fraught with several drawbacks and bottlenecks.

Users who came into the space late are finding it difficult to buy cryptocurrencies at the price early investors bought theirs. This creates a situation where latecomers have no option than to buy coins at higher prices. It is this problem that the PROMISE token seeks to resolve.

Why PROMISE is a different beast altogether

Although PROMISE, much like other Cryptocurrencies, it is unique because it is built purely on trust and moral values.

Compared to others, PROMISE is not far behind in terms of the price in terms of growth. In the first 7 days, the value of PROMISE grew by more than 1000%.

However, PROMISE does not enjoy the same following as some major names do. And that is what makes it a totally different beast in terms of potential and projection. With not even 1% of the following that the known names have, yet it has bypassed majority in terms of the growth. Once the PROMISE connects with more people, the growth could move further.

PROMISE has a liquidity pool where users contribute to fund the pool. At the launch of PROMISE, the liquidity pool was created to prevent a situation where token buyers would not be able to sell their tokens to earn profits. Additionally, 2% of all the transaction fees charged is allocated to the liquidity pool. In essence, the liquidity pool will be active permanently and cannot be removed.

How Can I Buy PROMISE?

You can buy PROMISE on the popular PancakeSwap exchange. You need to download Trust Wallet, install the app, and fund the wallet with BSC using the supported payment methods.

Visit PancakeSwap.finance and link your wallet.

Navigate to where you will find the "From" tab. Select Smart Chain BSC and enter the amount of PROMISE you intend to buy.

Under "To," use this contract address - 0xcbcCf14B051947BDcd1E20b77015208a1AD5EA25.

Once you paste this address, click on "Swap" and you will receive the equivalent amount of PROMISE in your wallet.

About PROMISE

PROMISE is a BEP20 token based on trust. Unlike other projects, it aims to develop a Smart Contract that will maintain the increase in price without farming. PROMISE is developed by an experienced team led by Mr. Promise. The team consists of experienced and knowledgeable blockchain experts. PROMISE's mission is to give back to the crypto community across the world.

PROMISE is aimed at rewarding token holders for holding the PROMISE token for at least 15 days. In the community, those who hold the token or fulfill their promise will be displayed in the Wall of Honor. On the other hand, those who fail to hold their tokens for 15 days will be shown or displayed on the Wall of Shame.

