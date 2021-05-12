Regulatory News:

The Ordinary and the Extraordinary General Meetings of the shareholders of AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) will be held at the company's headquarters on Tuesday 15 June 2021 at 4pm and 4.30pm respectively.

The documents and information relating to these General Meetings are available on the company's website at the address https://www.akka-technologies.com/ordinary-extraordinary-general-meetings/.

Next events:

Publication of first-quarter 2021 revenue: Thursday, May 6th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)

Publication of Third-quarter 2021 revenue: Thursday, November 4th,2021 at 5:45 PM (CET)

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is a European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services. Our comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with our expertise in engineering, uniquely positions us to support our clients by leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and drive the future of smart industry. AKKA accompanies leading industry players across a wide range of sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.) to help them rethink their products and business processes. Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and a wide global footprint. Our 21,000 employees around the world are all passionate about technology and share the AKKA values of respect, courage and ambition. The Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2020. AKKA Technologies (AKA) is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels segment B ISIN code: FR0004180537.

