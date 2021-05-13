CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Alabama

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the latest franchise joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The network congratulates Mat Whatley and Brad Jenkins on opening their new CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Gardendale.

"I want to personally congratulate and welcome Mat and Brad into the CPR Network," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Their past technology repair experience, coupled with CPR's competitive prices, will undeniably help CPR Gardendale to become the area's number one choice in repair offerings."

Located in central Alabama, Gardendale is a northern suburb of Birmingham. The city was officially established in 1955 and quickly grew into the prosperous area it is today. With a rich history and plenty of shopping and local attractions, there's always enough to keep area residents and visitors busy. CPR Gardendale is on Fieldstown Road, just off Interstate 65, and within proximity to retail stores, restaurants, and shopping centers.

"Brad and I are thrilled to start serving the Gardendale community with high quality and affordable repair solutions, said owner Mat Whatley. "Our backgrounds will surely grow this new franchise into a popular repair service among area locals."

Both owners are proud to call Birmingham, AL home. Brad has been involved in ministry, leading a mission organization for the past 15 years. Mat has worked in several businesses throughout his career, ranging from manufacturing to retail. While they're not working, they keep busy with their families and enjoy ministry and sporting events.

All CPR Gardendale employees are thoroughly trained and certified in providing technology repair solutions and quality customer care. The franchise services damaged and malfunctioning electronics, ranging from tablets and cellphones to computers, MP3 players, and game consoles.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Gardendale, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/gardendale-al/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Gardendale is located at:

227 Fieldstown Rd.

Gardendale, AL 35071

Please contact the store at 205-285-9365 or via email: repairs@cpr-gardendale.com

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

Independence, Ohio

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647123/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Welcomes-New-Store-in-Alabama