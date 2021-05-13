Anzeige
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Tradegate
12.05.21
21:52 Uhr
7,050 Euro
-0,150
-2,08 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,25009:58
7,1507,20009:58
Dow Jones News
13.05.2021 | 09:04
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Ad Hoc Notice 
13-May-2021 / 09:32 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Ad Hoc Notice 
 
Moscow, Russia - 13 May 2021 - PJSFC Sistema ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian 
publicly traded investment company and indirectly (through its wholly owned subsidiary Capgrowth Investments Limited ( 
"Capgrowth") the largest shareholder in Etalon Group PLC (LSE: ETLN, MOEX: ETLN) (the "Company"), announces that it has 
participated in the Company's offering of rights to subscribe for newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to 
existing holders of the Company's equity securities (the "Rights Offering") pro rata to Capgrowth's share in the 
capital of Etalon Group PLC (25.6%). Capgrowth subscribed for 22,632,806 shares of the Company at the price of USD 1.7 
per ordinary share. 
Sistema has also executed with JSC Alfa Bank (the "Bank") a non-deliverable swap agreement passing through economic, 
but not voting, rights with respect to the Company's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") (the "Swap Agreement"), under 
which the Bank intends to acquire in aggregate up to 20% of the Company's capital in the form of GDRs via their 
acquisition from existing shareholders of the Company (including Capgrowth) as well as via participation of the Bank 
in the Company's rump offering of GDRs expected to take place, as previously disclosed by the Company, following the 
Rights Offering, on 13 May 2021. The term of the Swap Agreement is 30 months, subject to early termination events set 
out in the Swap Agreement. 
Along with the Swap Agreement, an Option Agreement has been entered into between the Bank and Capgrowth under which (i) 
Capgrowth has the right to purchase all GDRs acquired by the Bank pursuant to the Swap Agreement (the "Call Option") 
and (ii) should Capgrowth not exercise the Call Option, the Bank has the right to sell all such GDRs to a third party 
and, further, in the absence of an interested purchaser, to Capgrowth, in each case within the periods and on the terms 
and conditions set out in the Option Agreement. 
*** 
 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the 
sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real 
estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total 
assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the 
"SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow 
Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
 
Investor Relations   Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin    Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru  kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 104740 
EQS News ID:  1196136 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196136&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2021 02:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.