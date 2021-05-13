Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2021) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on The Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol "MVP".

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions of the TSX, including the provision of final documentation on or before August 3, 2021. Upon final approval, MediaValet intends to issue a news release confirming the date upon which its common shares will commence trading on the TSX, which is anticipated to occur prior to the end of June. At that time, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders of MediaValet are not required to take any action in connection with its TSX listing, as there will be no change in the common shares' trading symbol or CUSIP.

"Graduating from the TSXV to the TSX is a major milestone for us," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Over the past few years, we've grown tremendously - achieving a 55% five-year CAGR; expanded our technology platform in line with our mission to be the leading, cloud native, enterprise digital asset management (DAM) system; scaled up our operations to support our growing team and customer base around the world; raised the necessary growth capital; and gained a strong institutional and retail following."

Continued MacLaren, "Graduating to the TSX will raise MediaValet's profile within the Canadian and Global investment communities; expanding our potential investor base and allowing us to continue executing our strategic plan. As we begin to look past recent global events, we're excited to see what lays ahead for the DAM industry and MediaValet."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions spanning 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

Follow MediaValet: Blog, Twitter and LinkedIn

Surf: www.mediavalet.com

For further information, please contact:



David MacLaren

Tel: (604) 688-2321

david.maclaren@mediavalet.com

Babak Pedram

Tel: (416) 644-5081

babak.pedram@mediavalet.com

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83816