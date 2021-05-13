Digital Finance LLC: Digital Finance Launches Innovative Bitcoin Investment Robo Advisor

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Digital Finance is introducing the first Bitcoin Robo Advisor in the cryptocurrency industry, and it's completely free of charge. Users can decide how much to invest in Bitcoin based on their individual risk profile and specific investment goals.

The Robo Advisor will allow investors to know how much capital they can allocate to Bitcoin, based upon their financial goals, risk tolerance, net worth, investment horizon, and knowledge about the Bitcoin market.

About Digital Finance

Digital Finance LLC has created the first-of-its-kind Bitcoin one-stop-shop where users can easily buy, earn, and learn about Bitcoin. Digital Finance helps people to learn how Bitcoin works and understand unique Bitcoin characteristics in simple terms. They get to understand different concepts, from basic to technical, including Bitcoin price discovery mechanisms.

Users can instantly buy Bitcoin with a credit or debit card on the Digital Finance website. Digital Finance also accepts some prepaid, virtual, and gift cards, including Visa and Mastercard. In a world where Bitcoin is still challenging to understand, Digital Finance acts as a guiding star and readily accommodates any new user interested in investing in Bitcoin.

Digital Finance LLC was founded by Maxim Nurov in Washington, DC in 2016. The platform offers free educational materials on Bitcoin and blockchain. Through their innovative and absolutely free online Bitcoin Robo Advisor, users can easily calculate the optimal allocation to the new asset class.

While Digital Finance doesn't directly sell digital assets, it offers exposure to the crypto market through business partnerships with reputable companies MoonPay and BlockFi. The platform allows users to instantly buy and deposit Bitcoin to a Bitcoin interest account and earn up to 6% annual interest.

Why Bitcoin?

Investing in Bitcoin may offer an asymmetric investment return. Since Bitcoin is not much correlated to traditional asset classes such as bonds and stocks, investors can not only receive substantial returns but also efficiently diversify their portfolios.

Since Bitcoin has a disinflationary economic model, it may result in its further price appreciation. Because of its fixed supply and digital scarcity, it may provide a valuable hedge against inflation, especially during an economic recession.

Users can use credit and debit cards, including Visa and Mastercard, to quickly and easily buy Bitcoin on the Digital Finance platform. They can also use prepaid, virtual, and even gift cards to buy Bitcoin online.

To purchase Bitcoin at the Digital Finance website, only proof of identification and selfie are needed, which is one of the most straightforward KYC requirements around. The KYC process is simple and takes only a couple of minutes. The daily purchase limit is $10,000, and the monthly limit is $50,000. This process is streamlined thanks to a partnership between MoonPay and Digital Finance.

Digital Finance Robo Advisor

Digital Finance has recently unveiled its innovative Bitcoin Robo Advisor tool. This online service will recommend the optimal investment in Bitcoin based on a user's individual risk tolerance and financial goals. Bitcoin Robo Advisor is essential and applicable to people with any level of knowledge about Bitcoin.

Unlike traditional assets, Bitcoin offers users unique financial advantages. By lending your Bitcoin to a Bitcoin lending company on predetermined financial terms, your Bitcoin interest account can generate, on average, six times higher returns than a conventional savings account.

Digital Finance has developed a partnership with BlockFi, which offers high yield Bitcoin interest accounts to its users. Apart from Celsius Network, BlockFi is among the few prominent players in the Bitcoin lending market.

Once users purchase their Bitcoin, they can start earning interest immediately. All they have to do is sign up for a Bitcoin interest account, then make their initial deposit. There are no minimum deposit requirements, and users can be assured that their assets are secured. This is thanks to BlockFi securely storing the Bitcoin once a user makes a deposit.

Soon, Bitcoin accounts will become more widespread as a savings and investment tool. As the market grows, more companies will provide a bundle of Bitcoin lending, Bitcoin savings, and Bitcoin custody services. The market will be akin to the traditional financial market, where banks would offer similar services for fiat currency.

This initiative is led by Maxim Nurov, who has been the CEO of Digital Finance LLC since its founding in 2016. Nurov has over 15 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He worked as a General Counsel in major European banks and managed Black Square Capital, a global hedge fund that invested exclusively in digital assets.

Because of his wealth of knowledge in both the traditional and crypto markets, Maxim has been featured in Forbes, MarketWatch, CNN, Money, Hedgeweek, and other financial media outlets as a trusted expert in digital assets investing.

