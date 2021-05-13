Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes to be issued by RRE 2 Loan Management DAC, a cash flow collateralised loan obligation (CLO) backed primarily by a diversified portfolio of Euro-denominated corporate loans and bonds.

RRE 2 Loan Management DAC is managed by Redding Ridge Asset Management (UK) LLP ("RRAM UK" or the "collateral manager"). The CLO originally closed in June 2019. This transaction will reset the terms of the CLO, including the stated maturity, non-call period, reinvestment period, note interest rates and notional balances. Proceeds from the issuance of the new CLO notes will be used to redeem the outstanding notes in full and to purchase new assets (€100 million upsize). The CLO will have a 4.0-year reinvestment period and a 14.0-year legal final. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, coverage tests including par value and interest coverage tests, excess spread, and a reinvestment overcollateralisation test.

The collateral in RRE 2 Loan Management DAC will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans and bonds issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The target portfolio par amount is €500.0 million with exposures to 164 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2450, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B.

RRAM UK is a UK-based subsidiary of Redding Ridge Asset Management LLC, an independent asset management company established and seeded by Apollo Global Credit Management, LLC (Apollo) in 2016 to manage CLOs. The RRAM UK management arm currently manages €2.9 billion in assets across seven European CLOs.

The ratings on the Class A-1-R and A-2-R Notes consider the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date, while the ratings on the Class B-R, C-R, and D-R Notes consider the ultimate payment of interest and principal.

