The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces April 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its April 2021 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) April 2021 April 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)(3) 741 914 Sales revenue in millions $198 $200

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) April 2021 April 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 459 592 Sales revenue in millions $205 $173

Phosphates(1) April 2021 April 2020 Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 744 751 Sales revenue in millions $407 $258

(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes

(3) April 2021 volumes reflect Canpotex logistical delays

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

