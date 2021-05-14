Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma liefert echte Sensation ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSXM ISIN: FR0013258662 Ticker-Symbol: 3AL 
Frankfurt
14.05.21
09:58 Uhr
13,340 Euro
+0,100
+0,76 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,38013,42010:17
Dow Jones News
14.05.2021 | 09:10
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALD: Update on the share buyback program

DJ ALD: Update on the share buyback program 

ALD 
ALD: Update on the share buyback program 
14-May-2021 / 08:37 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, 14 May 2021 
UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 May 2021 and 13 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market) 

Daily 
                        Identifying                         weighted Market 
Issuer's name Issuer's identifying Transaction code of   Total daily volume               average (MIC 
       code         date    financial  (in number of shares)             purchase code) 
                        instrument                         price of 
                                                      shares 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.31898 XAMS 
                              15,572 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.31804 CEUX 
                              2,980 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.31998 TQEX 
                              948 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.52189 XAMS 
                              14,000 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.53054 CEUX 
                              5,000 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.51440 TQEX 
                              1,000 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.46139 XAMS 
                              12,054 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.47926 CEUX 
                              4,556 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.49362 TQEX 
                              890 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.42702 XAMS 
                              19,723 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.43807 CEUX 
                              2,899 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.40068 TQEX 
                              500 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.33238 XAMS 
                              22,414 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.24674 CEUX 
                              5,474 
ALD      969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662                        13.29510 TQEX 
                              2,112 
                        TOTAL    110,122                    13.4013

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-March 2021).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ALD 
         1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 
         92500 Rueil-Malmaison 
         France 
Internet:    https://www.aldautomotive.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013258662 
Euronext Ticker: ALD 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1196491 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1196491 14-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196491&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 02:38 ET (06:38 GMT)

ALD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.