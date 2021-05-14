DJ ALD: Update on the share buyback program

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 May 2021 and 13 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Daily Identifying weighted Market Issuer's name Issuer's identifying Transaction code of Total daily volume average (MIC code date financial (in number of shares) purchase code) instrument price of shares ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.31898 XAMS 15,572 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.31804 CEUX 2,980 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.31998 TQEX 948 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.52189 XAMS 14,000 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.53054 CEUX 5,000 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.51440 TQEX 1,000 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.46139 XAMS 12,054 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.47926 CEUX 4,556 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.49362 TQEX 890 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.42702 XAMS 19,723 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.43807 CEUX 2,899 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.40068 TQEX 500 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.33238 XAMS 22,414 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.24674 CEUX 5,474 ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662 13.29510 TQEX 2,112 TOTAL 110,122 13.4013

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-March 2021).

