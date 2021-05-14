DJ EQS-News: [2130.HK] CN Logistics Hosted the First Annual General Meeting; Celebrating Every Major Milestone Since Listing

EQS-News / 14/05/2021 / 16:19 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)CN Logistics Hosted the First Annual General Meeting Celebrating Every Major Milestone Since Listing[Hong Kong - 14 May 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), a well-established international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Group has successfully hosted its first annual general meeting ("AGM") after its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") on 15 October 2020.Despite the turbulence from macroeconomics and impact brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group achieved exciting milestones during these several months since listing. Not only that the Group completed the expansion of its highly automatic distribution centre in Shanghai in February 2021, it also signed a memorandum of understanding with two Hainan duty-free groups in March to further seize growth opportunities in Hainan. In addition to the aforesaid business development, CN Logistics has also been paying close attention to corporate social responsibility, aiming to pursue sustainable development of all processes within the supply chain. Therefore, CN Logistics launched its green logistics solution in March to alleviate waste problem in the high-end fashion industry. The recent inclusion of CN Logistics in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index proves that hard work is paying off and the Group has gained attention and support from institutional and retail investors since it went public in October last year.Chairman of CN Logistics, Mr. Lau Shek Yau John, expressed, "Every ounce of support represents the driving force that advances the progress of the Group. In the future, we will continue to expand in three major development directions, including logistics solutions at Hainan Duty Free Port, Green Logistics and B2C e-commerce businesses, living up to the expectations of all of you and leading CN Logistics to reach new heights, and to bring sustainable and significant returns to all stakeholders and shareholders." - End -About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited. File: 2130_AGM_20210514_EN 14/05/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196693&application_name=news

