ADGS Advisory, Inc. Announces Formal Name and Ticker Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC:QOEG), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced the formal completion of its name and ticker symbol change.

Effective today, Friday May 14, 2021, the Company's stock will trade on the OTC under its new ticker symbol QOEG, and name, Quality Online Education Group, Inc. The previous ticker symbol was "ADGS," and the previous name was "ADGS Advisory, Inc."

"We are excited to announce this rebranding of our Company that now fully reflects our business model through our transformation as a public Company," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ADGS Advisory. "We look forward to announcing further corporate strategies and providing operational updates as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:

ADGS Advisory, Inc.

Edward Wu, CEO

Contactus@qoeg.ca

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory, Inc.

Kirin Smith, President

646.823.8656

Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647409/ADGS-Advisory-Inc-Announces-Formal-Name-and-Ticker-Change