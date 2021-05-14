Anzeige
Loomac Management Ltd.: Shareholder Early Warning News Release

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / On May 13. 2021, pursuant to a private agreement, Loomac Management Ltd. disposed of 103,693,652 Common Shares and 62,111,801 common share purchase warrants of First Potash Corp. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.00675 per Common Share aggregating in total $70,000 and for no additional consideration for the warrants.

As a result of the above transactions, Loomac Management Ltd. no longer owns any securities of the Issuer.

An Early Warning Report will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the Issuer's profile and will be able to be viewed at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Loomac Management Ltd.
President: Blaine McKearney
Telephone: (403) 251-7382

SOURCE: Loomac Management Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647530/Shareholder-Early-Warning-News-Release

