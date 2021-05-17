Laredo Resources Corp.: Laredo Resources Corp agrees to acquire 50% stake in Scurve inc, a global shopping mall in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / OTC registered Laredo Resources Corp (OTC PINK:LRDR) CEO Doo-ho Park recently transferred fifty-five million shares (55,000,000) of privately held shares to Gyu-chang Jeon, the CEO of US global shopping mall, Scurve inc. Gyu-Chang Jeon will then share 50% of the shares to Doo-ho Park. The company announced that it had signed an agreement to take over and proceeded with the stock transfer process through a lawyer in charge.

On this day, Scurve inc. US global shopping mall share acquisition agreement contained the contents of establishing a global network specialized company, such as providing OFTGcoin as a service to shopping mall users for a certain shopping amount, and establishing a DB by securing global members.

In addition, OFTGcoin announced that it is listing and trading on the BW.COM international exchange and J-bit.com, a Korean exchange, and will start a major event to secure more members.

Source: International News (http://www.gukjenews.com)

http://www.gukjenews.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=2219753

