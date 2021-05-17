Anzeige
17.05.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for Frill Holding AB (217/21)

As from May 18, 2021, the shares of Frill Holding AB will be traded under a new
short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN
code will be May 17, 2021 (trading suspended). Order book ID will remain
unchanged. 

Current short name:                FRILL B            
Current ISIN code:                SE0011062595         
New short name:                  FRILL             
New ISIN code:                  SE0015988134         
Last day of trading with current ISIN and short  May 17, 2021 (trading     
 name:                       suspended)          
First day of trading with new ISIN and short   May 18, 2021         
 name:                                     
New Order book ID:                171533            

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
