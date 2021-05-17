Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New short name and ISIN code for Frill Holding AB (217/21)

As from May 18, 2021, the shares of Frill Holding AB will be traded under a new short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be May 17, 2021 (trading suspended). Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: FRILL B Current ISIN code: SE0011062595 New short name: FRILL New ISIN code: SE0015988134 Last day of trading with current ISIN and short May 17, 2021 (trading name: suspended) First day of trading with new ISIN and short May 18, 2021 name: New Order book ID: 171533 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.