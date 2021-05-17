The "Europe Consumer Packaging Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European consumer packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Technological innovation, sustainability trepidations, and attractive economics are among the reasons for the remarkable growth of consumer packaging.

The way consumers view and interact with packages is altering. Owing to the rising focus on sustainability, consumers are preferring easily recyclable carton packaging over plastic or tin packaging. The growing market demand for customer-friendly packages and heightened product protection is expected to boost sustainable consumer packaging as a viable and cost-effective solution.

For instance, food beverage and cosmetic companies are continuously working towards replacing their product packaging with 100% recyclable packaging solutions. In October 2019, Loreal S.A. declared the development of the paper-based cosmetic tube in collaboration with Albea, a provider of cosmetic packaging.

This initiative would reduce environmental impact and enhance the footprint of the L'Oreal packaging. Also, this innovation would enable L'Oreal brands to replace a large amount of plastic currently utilized in their tubes with newly certified paper-like and bio-based material.

According to Pro Carton European Consumer Packaging Perceptions Study 2018, 52% of all Europeans believe carton board/cardboard is the most eco-friendly packaging, followed by glass packaging. According to the same report, 52% of European consumers have switched brands because of the environmental concerns due to the type of material being used in the packaging of products.

Global campaign Love Paper and campaigning group Two Sides organized the European Packaging Preferences 2020 study, with independent company Toluna speaking to 5,900 consumers from nine European countries Denmark, Finland, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

According to a survey conducted by Packaging Europe in April 2020, over a third of the respondents believe there will also be a shift in consumer preference around packaging materials/formats and a reduction in consumer enthusiasm for refill/reuse packaging systems.

Competitive Landscape

The consumer packaging market in Europe appears to be fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this market space and offers an analysis of key consumer packaging companies and their products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increased Demand for Flexible Plastic Packaging Solutions Across End-user Industries

4.4.2 Growing Utilization of Distribution Channels such as Convenience Stores E-commerce

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Increasing Price Volatility of Raw Materials

4.6 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.1.1 Material Type

5.1.1.1.1 PE (Polyethylene)

5.1.1.1.2 PP (Polypropylene)

5.1.1.1.3 PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride)

5.1.1.1.4 PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

5.1.1.1.5 Other Material Types

5.1.1.2 Type

5.1.1.2.1 Rigid Plastic Packaging (Bottles and Jars, Trays and Containers, Other Product Types)

5.1.1.2.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging (Pouches, Bags, Films and Wraps, Other Product Types)

5.1.2 Paper

5.1.2.1 Type

5.1.2.1.1 Carton Board

5.1.2.1.2 Containerboard and Linerboard

5.1.2.1.3 Other Types

5.1.3 Glass

5.1.4 Metal

5.1.4.1 Type

5.1.4.1.1 Cans

5.1.4.1.2 Drums

5.1.4.1.3 Caps and Closures

5.1.4.1.4 Bulk Containers

5.2 End User Industry

5.2.1 Food

5.2.2 Beverage

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

5.2.4 Cosmetics, Personal Care, and Household Care

5.3 Country

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huhtamaki Group

6.1.2 Amcor Limited

6.1.3 Tetra Pak Inc.

6.1.4 International Paper Company

6.1.5 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

6.1.6 Sealer Air Corporation

6.1.7 DS Smith PLC

6.1.8 Mondi Group

6.1.9 Ardagh Group

6.1.10 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.11 Massilly Holding SaS

6.1.12 Tubex GmbH

6.1.13 Owens-illinois, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

