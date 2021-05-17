CryptoWeighter Launches New Tool for Cryptocurrency Portfolio Optimization

New Circ-Max Factor Adds Advanced Analytical Capability to CryptoWeighter Portfolios

BRISTOL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / CryptoWeighter, an online portfolio analytic tool for advanced cryptocurrency portfolio allocation, announces a new cryptocurrency analysis tool that uses the Circ-Max Factor, a proprietary weighting module. The new tool enables users to compare the current circulating supply of a given cryptocurrency to its maximum potential supply.

Traders have long focused on the current circulating supply of Bitcoins compared to the maximum supply of Bitcoins that can be created. The theory is that the closer the current circulating supply is to the maximum supply, the more likely it is that the price of Bitcoin will rise.

CryptoWeighter has identified this new metric, named "Circ-Max Factor" (CMF), to make it possible for portfolio managers to instantly weight portfolios proportionately based on each holding's relative CMF. This CMF weighting module is strictly quantitative, rules-based, and allows for continuous adjustments based on the changing coin prices and CMF data.

Background

Bitcoin is one of many cryptocurrencies with a maximum limit on the number of coins created. For example, in CryptoWeighter's "Crypto Universe," not only are coins described but also their respective CMFs are calculated and presented. There are now over 4,500 cryptocurrencies in the CryptoWeighter database.

Circulating vs. Maximum supply data have been available for some time. However, CryptoWeighter now offers a way to weight a portfolio of cryptocurrencies based on each coin's respective CMF. For example, if Coin A has a CMF of 90% and Coin B has a CMF of 60%, the portfolio weightings of Coin A and B would be 60% and 40%, respectively. Put another way, CryptoWeighter's CMF Weighting Module creates portfolios where holdings are weighted proportionally and relative to their respective CMFs.

In actively traded cryptocurrency portfolios, CryptoWeighter weights all portfolio holdings instantly and simultaneously. It also allows the portfolio manager to use the CMF as one of the various factors used for identifying positive or negative characteristics of portfolio holdings.

CryptoWeighter Portfolio Widgets (real-time prices and data)

Crypto Portfolio with Holdings Weighted Based on the Circ-Max Factor of Each Coin

Crypto Portfolio with Holdings Weighted Based on Cap, USD Trading, Price, and Circ-Max

The CryptoWeighter online portfolio analytic tool offers up to 21 different weighting modules for simultaneous portfolio display.

About CryptoWeighter

CryptoWeighter, a portfolio analytic tool created by Crypto Infrastructure Company, is designed for researching, monitoring, and managing cryptocurrency portfolios. By employing quantitative methods, the CryptoWeighter system generates multiple ways to weight and view your portfolio of cryptocurrency holdings. Learn more at https://www.cryptoweighter.com. CryptoWeighter does not offer investment advice or hold cash or cryptocurrencies on behalf of any users of its portfolio analytics tool.

CONTACT:

Crypto Infrastructure Company

admin@cryptoinfrastructure.com

Bristol, C|T 06010

SOURCE: CryptoWeighter

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647696/CryptoWeighter-Launches-New-Tool-for-Cryptocurrency-Portfolio-Optimization