Supreme Blockchain Conference: Investors, Founders of Global Blockchain Projects, Influencers and Funds Gather for the Private Conference in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / On May 27, Dubai will host the Supreme Blockchain Conference dedicated to the most important trends in the cryptocurrency market.

Investors, global blockchain projects, representatives of funds, influencers and decentralized platforms, heads of developers teams at the DeFi sector will discuss the hottest topics and issues of the cryptocurrency world, such as cryptocurrency portfolio management strategies, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto industry.

"Supreme Blockchain is the conference with a focus on combining private networking with moulded-to-fit discussion topics. There are no random people. All guests are top professionals who do not require explanations on what is blockchain or cryptocurrencies," share conference org team.

The participation in the conference was confirmed by:

Ambassador of UMI ecosystem - Michael Courtine

CEO of SiGMA and the AIBC Summit - Eman Pulis

Chairman & CEO of one of the world's leading incubators and accelerators Founders Space - Steven Hoffman

Founder and CEO of BlockGlobe - Jenny Yang

Chief of Growth at the crypto processing service CoinsPaid - George Paliani

Founder of CryptoLaw Partners - Gordon Einstein

Co-Founder of the Andorra blockchain association ANDblockchain - Alex Armengol

Managing Partner of STORM Partners and Head of Business Development of the Swiss Crypto Valley Association - Sheraz Ahmed

CMO & Co-founder SolidBlock - Yael Tamar and many others. The list of speakers will grow.

The conference organized by IdolMe PR Agency, GuyWay Network and Amris Media Agency will culminate with the gala dinner and sophisticated music show on board of the luxury 220ft Lotus Mega Yacht.

"The cryptocurrency field is evolving so fast that at some point, it becomes crucial to pause and discuss achievements, successes, and failures with colleagues that are equally enthusiastic about new technologies. The inviting atmosphere of the Supreme Blockchain is perfectly suitable for such discussions, for seeking new partnerships and effective networking without noise and random attendees," shares the UMI ecosystem ambassador Michael Courtine.

The event will be held in the closed invite-only format.

General sponsor of the event - UMI (Universal Money Instrument)

General information partner - AIBC Summit

