Klövern AB (publ): Klövern - Notice of results of written procedure

On 11 May 2021 a notice of written procedure was sent to the bondholders in Klövern AB (publ)'s ("Klövern") senior secured bond loan issued in October 2019 in the amount USD 50,000,000 with ISIN NO0010866205 (the "Bond Loan"). The bondholders have unanimously agreed to the requested amendments in the notice including increasing the amount that can be issued under the Bond Loan to USD 100,000,000 and that the Final Maturity Date is prolonged until 15 July 2023. The amended terms and conditions are valid from 12 May 2021. In connection herewith the amounts for granted security are increased. The written procedure is thus finalised.



For further information, pleasecontact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:15 CEST on 17 May 2021.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

