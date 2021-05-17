Better Lifestyle: Paysafe Partners With TripGift to Enable Online Cash Payments for Global Gift-Giving

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe, today announces a new partnership with TripGift®, a first-of-its-kind, market-leading global travel booking and gift card redemption platform. The collaboration will allow customers in 30 countries*, including most of Europe as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, to pay for travel and eLearning gift experiences using the convenient and secure online cash solution paysafecard.

Travel and tourism, which accounted for 7% of global trade in 2019, continues to be one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic1. However, according to the CDC2, with vaccination programmes progressing well in many regions, there is cautious optimism that leisure travel will start to resume this summer.

This new partnership between TripGift® and Paysafe enables customers who are cash reliant because they don't have access to bank accounts or credit cards or who simply prefer paying with cash, convenient access to more than 1.5 million local and international travel experiences and eLearning courses in over 30 countries and 12 currencies. According to Paysafe's 'Lost in Transaction' research undertaken among 8,000 consumers in April 2021, around 30% of people would shop online more if they could pay with cash easily and 32% would like to buy products online with cash if it was easy.

Unlocking new travel and eLearning experiences with paysafecard is fast and simple. The customer selects the amount and currency of the TripGift® gift card, selects paysafecard as the payment method and enters the 16-digit code from the prepaid voucher or by using their paysafecard account.

Cary George, CEO of TripGift®, added: "We are delighted to create this unique partnership expanding our global omni-channel retail reach to paysafecard customers. With the adverse impact the pandemic has had on so many people's lives, with many special occasions being cancelled and distant loved ones and family members who have not been able to visit or see each other in over a year, we are making sure nobody is left behind. This partnership is yet another wonderful example of how we are increasing financial inclusion with exceptional digital accessibility and supporting happier family travel and online learning experiences via our websites."

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, said: "After more than a year of social distancing, it is important for people to have an opportunity to re-experience travel and local leisure time activities. By integrating a financially inclusive payment option for purchasing or gifting these experiences, we're enabling TripGift® to provide easier access to more customers. Our online cash solution paysafecard allows more people to transact online conveniently and securely so they can benefit from a wide range of online products and services, which they can then enjoy offline in their day-to-day lives."

NOTES TO EDITORS

*The list of countries where the service is available includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

1: Source: World Tourism Organization

2: Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

About paysafecard

paysafecard, a market leader in eCash payment solutions, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. paysafecard is part of the international Paysafe Group, which provides a broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard® and Paysafecash. Available in 650,000 sales outlets in 50 countries, paysafecard enables simple and secure online transactions with cash. By using a 16-digit paysafecard code, customers do not need an account or credit card to pay on the Internet, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, paysafecard developed Paysafecash, with which customers can shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash offline at the next payment point. Paysafecash is already available in almost 30 countries. In 2020, paysafecard reached a transaction volume of 4 billion euros. www.paysafecard.com

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About TripGift®

The International multi-award winning TripGift® is a first-of-its-kind, market leading worldwide digital self-serve online travel booking platform and digital travel and eLearning Gift Card, a Better Lifestyle brand company operating globally, headquartered in London, UK. Its 'hero' brand portfolio consists of AirlineGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, TripGift and ToursGift creating meaningful, memorable and amazing happy travel experiences for its global customers.

TripGift® B2B services

TripGift's Business-to-Business operations transform innovation to value, its Gift Card API fulfilment, Co-branded websites and Microservices brand capabilities, powers the world's largest companies to enable local and global Rewards, Awards, Incentives and Loyalty Points conversion and redemption for Travel and eLearning digital gift cards, which it has made as easy as sending a secure digital multi-currency gift code, uniquely redeemed and booked directly on its brand websites in 34 currencies, successfully delivering local and international travel and eLearning redemption experiences to customers in over 244 countries worldwide. Further information on TripGift B2B services is available at tripgift.com

Contact Details

Sanna Raza, Corporate Communications Manager, DACH | sanna.raza@paysafe.com

+43 676 765 7202

Sophie Hogan, Head of Commercial Partnerships, Global | pr@tripgift.com

Related Images

SOURCE: TripGift

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647799/Paysafe-Partners-With-TripGiftR-to-Enable-Online-Cash-Payments-for-Global-Gift-Giving