The "Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $46.3 billion in 2020 to the global gyms, health fitness clubs industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $52.6 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2020-25 period.
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the gyms, health fitness clubs industry, with market revenues of $20.1 billion in 2020. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $6.1 and $6.0 billion, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the gyms, health fitness clubs industry in the G8 nations with a value of $22.8 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $7.2 and $7.1 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in France
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in Germany
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in Italy
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in Japan
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in Russia
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Data
13.3. Market Segmentation
13.4. Market outlook
13.5. Five forces analysis
14 Macroeconomic Indicators
14.1. Country data
15 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in The United Kingdom
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Market Data
15.3. Market Segmentation
15.4. Market outlook
15.5. Five forces analysis
16 Macroeconomic Indicators
16.1. Country data
17 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs in The United States
17.1. Market Overview
17.2. Market Data
17.3. Market Segmentation
17.4. Market outlook
17.5. Five forces analysis
18 Macroeconomic Indicators
18.1. Country data
19 Company Profiles
- Snap Fitness
- Gold's Gym International Inc
- Nuffield Health
- Life Time, Inc
- Planet Fitness Inc
