The "Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Gyms, Health Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.

Key Highlights

The G8 countries contributed $46.3 billion in 2020 to the global gyms, health fitness clubs industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $52.6 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2020-25 period.

Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the gyms, health fitness clubs industry, with market revenues of $20.1 billion in 2020. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $6.1 and $6.0 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the gyms, health fitness clubs industry in the G8 nations with a value of $22.8 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $7.2 and $7.1 billion, respectively.

Scope

