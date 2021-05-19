The "Europe Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European low speed electric vehicle market accounted for $472.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 16.4% annually over 2020-2030, owing to stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of the European market is forecast in an optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe low speed electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user, and Country.

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Voltage, Battery, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in the European low speed electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Voltage

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Battery

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vehicle Type

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User

8 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

AIXAM MEGA SAS

BMW AG

Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

Comarth Engineering S.L.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Estrima Srl

Garia A/S

Gogoro Inc.

GOVECS GmbH

KTM Bicycle GmbH

Lightning Motorcycles

Ligier Group

Renault Samsung Motors

Torrot Electric Europa S.A.

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

