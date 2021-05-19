New Specialized ThinkTank SpaceTech Analytics Has Profiled and Analyzed the 2021 Global SpaceTech Industry, Covering 15 000+ Companies, Investors, Associations and R&D Hubs

SpaceTech Analytics, a new spin-off of Deep Knowledge Group's flagship subsidiary, Deep Knowledge Analytics, announces the release of an open-access, 165-page special analytical case study, interactive IT-Platform and dashboard designed to provide tangible industry insights, market trends, company, investor, technology benchmarking, and forecasting on the Global SpaceTech Industry: "SpaceTech Industry 2021 Landscape Overview".

Report: www.spacetech.global/report

Online Dashboard: www.spacetech.global/dashboard

Based on a comprehensive analysis of key market players and overall industry dynamics, the project has identified a number of key trends and insights about the investment landscape, R&D collaborations, and more. Some of the analysis' takeaways include:

The Space Technology sector continues to consolidate;

Reusable Launch vehicle companies are competing to reduce the launch-to-orbit cost;

The Small Satellite sector is on the way to becoming the most promising;

The Earth Observation sector is "heating up."

The report and the analytics dashboard are designed to serve as powerful tools for generating strategic insights, opportunity evaluation and competitor profiling relevant to SpaceTech decision makers, investors, consulting companies, and regulatory agencies.

Regarding the financial takeaways in the industry, SpaceTech analytics has concluded:

The growing number of IPOs in the SpaceTech industry shows a high level of interest among investors.

Despite the pandemic-related crisis, publicly traded companies demonstrated rapid growth.

The declining launch cost and advances in technology can potentially make SpaceTech a $10 trillion industry already by 2030.

The company will also be releasing an analytically sophisticated second edition of the report and Dashboard later in 2021 which will incorporate big data analytics, machine learning, AI engine, and investment analytics technologies.

About SpaceTech Analytics

SpaceTech Analytics is a strategic analytics agency focused on markets in the Space Exploration, Spaceflight, Space Medicine, and Satellite Tech industries. The range of activities includes research and analysis on major areas of high potential in the SpaceTech industry, maintaining profiling of companies and governmental agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the SpaceTech sector.

