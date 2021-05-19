POXEL SA (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) today announced the publication of the meeting notice for the Annual General Meeting, which will take place in a closed virtual session on June 23rd, 2021 at 1.00pm CEST.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the regulations introduced to limit or prohibit travel and collective gatherings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (article 4 of Order n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended and extended and decree n° 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 as amended and extended including by the decree n° 2021-541 of May 1, 2021), Poxel's Board of Directors has decided to hold the 2021 Annual General Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders. Therefore, the Company strongly encourages its shareholders to use the resources made available to them to exercise their voting rights remotely before the General Meeting by voting by post or giving proxy.

A live webcast of the meeting will be available without possibility to interact. The shareholders will be able to attend the meeting by logging into:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n3dJm667StmhBsqiG380RA

The meeting notice, the convening brochure, the 2020 Universal Registration Document and the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be available to shareholders on the Company's website at least 21 days before the meeting at the following link:

https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/shareholder-information/annual-general-meeting-documents

The detailed procedures for participating remotely beforehand and send written questions are available in the meeting notice n° 2101853, which was published in the BALO (French legal gazette) n° 60 dated May 19, 2021.

The results and presentation for the 2021 Annual General Meeting will be available on Poxel's website www.poxelpharma.com in the Investors/Shareholder Information/Annual General Meeting Documents section after the meeting.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and selected rare inherited disorders including adrenoleukodystrophy. In its mid-to-late-stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates; several earlier-stage opportunities are also underway. Imeglimin, Poxel's first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. A Japanese new drug application (J-NDA) is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to request approval for the manufacturing and marketing of Imeglimin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. After successfully completing a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its primary endpoint and study objectives, for PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, Poxel plans to initiate a Phase 2b program in the second half of 2021. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a MPC inhibitor, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs from its AMPK activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company is regularly reviewing the impact of the outbreak on its business.

As of the date of this press release, and based on publicly available information, the Company has not identified the occurrence of any material negative effect on its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic that remains unresolved. However, the Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have further material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Company's internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures are implemented by the authorities. In addition, COVID-19 may impact market conditions and the Company's ability to seek additional funding or enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in the initiation or the timing of results of preclinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Company's development programs and partnered programs. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Poxel SA

Catherine David

Investor Relations Communication Manager

catherine.david@poxelpharma.com

+33 7 64 57 61 78

Investor relations Media EU/US

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Valeria Fisher

poxel@trophic.eu

+49 171 185 56 82 or +49 175 804 1816

Investor relations Media France

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh or Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94