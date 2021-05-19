IDEMIA Group announced today the appointment of Astrid Warren as Chief People Officer and a member of the Executive Committee, effective May 18th 2021.

Astrid comes with over 20 years of experience in leading HR in global technology organizations. Reporting directly to IDEMIA Group President and CEO, she will oversee the People strategy and agenda for IDEMIA Group.

"I am very pleased to welcome Astrid Warren to IDEMIA's executive committee. Astrid brings exceptional experience across all facets of human resources strategy and development on a global scale. Her deep experience in leading Human Resources in the tech industry where she has spent her entire career combined with a proven track record of building high performing, diverse teams who deliver business results across regions and cultures, will be a great asset to our Group", said Pierre Barrial, IDEMIA Group President CEO.

"I am honored to be joining IDEMIA, a Group with great ambitions and expertise for the future, and a company whose purpose to make the world a safer place is aligned with my personal values. My job in Human Resources has always been driven by my passion for helping people grow and develop their skills and I look forward to meeting and working with the teams at IDEMIA to help them expand their capability to deliver business results", saidAstrid Warren, new Chief People Officer at IDEMIA.

NOTE TO EDITORS Astrid Warren's biography

Based in Switzerland, Astrid is a South African national human resources executive with over 20 years of experience mostly in the high-tech sector as well as in global environments.

She was previously Senior Vice-President Human Resources for SITA, the world's leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology and a company recognized by Forbes as 2020 Best Employers. Before that, she spent 13 years within Microsoft, where she held a number of senior HR leadership roles, such as head of HR for Microsoft Middle East Africa, in Turkey.

Prior to joining Microsoft in 1997, Warren was Responsible for the Human Resources function at Altron and Human Resources Manager at Standard Bank of South Africa.

