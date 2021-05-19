Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 19, 2021

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 19th, 2021

Eolus Vind AB's Annual General Meeting 2021 ("AGM") was held today. In the light of the ongoing corona pandemic and in order to minimize the spread of the disease, the general meeting was held only through postal voting, without the possibility to attend in person, in accordance with temporary legislation.

The AGM adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the submitted remuneration report and granted discharge of liability to Board members and the CEO. In addition, the following principal resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 2.00 per share for the prolonged financial year 2019/2020, and the record date for the payment of dividends was set to Friday, May 21, 2021.

Sigrun Hjelmqvist, Hans Johansson, Jan Johansson, Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson and Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Hans-Göran Stennert was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company's auditor, with authorized public accountant Eva Carlsvi as auditor in charge.

It was decided that fees to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 225,000 each to other Board members who are not employed by the Company, fees for work in the Audit Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and in the amount of SEK 30,000 to other members who are not employed by the Company, fees for work in the Remuneration Committee shall be paid in the amount of SEK 15,000 to members who are not employed by the Company. Furthermore, it was decided that a retroactive fee is to be paid by SEK 125,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 58,000 to the other members of the Board not employed by the Company. The retroactive fee is based on a calculation pro rata of the additional period of time that the Board's assignment was extended due to the change of the Company's financial year during 2020.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the AGM resolved on instructions for appointment of the Nomination Committee and the assignment of the Nomination Committee.

The AGM further resolved on new guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, which principally corresponds to the guidelines adopted by the AGM 2020 but with the principal adjustments that the maximum variable cash remuneration for the CEO was adjusted to five monthly salaries (previously four monthly salaries), an adjustment so that the variable cash remuneration which is measured during several years may entitle the senior executives to an additional number of monthly salaries, and an adjustment of the criteria for variable cash remuneration so that the relative weighting with regard to certain financial targets was removed.

The AGM also resolved on the implementation of a long-term share savings program entailing that all employees within Eolus can choose to use an amount corresponding to a maximum of one month's salary of their potential variable cash remuneration relating to the financial year 2021 to acquire shares in Eolus. Provided that the participant still holds all of the acquired shares and is still employed within the Eolus group three years after the acquisition of the shares, Eolus will remunerate the participant with an amount corresponding to the cost for acquiring the number of Eolus shares corresponding to half of the number of acquired shares.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the AGM resolved to introduce a new article 13 in the articles of association in order to enable the Board to resolve upon collection of proxies and postal voting in connection with future AGMs.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 41 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



