Star Alliance International Corp.: Star Alliance International Corporation Announces Significant Progress Made Towards Operations at the Mine

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received written confirmation from the United States Department of Agriculture, Forestry Service for the initial road clearing of Forest Road 3S26 leading to the Williams Mine. This work is estimated to take approximately two weeks. The road will be opened enough for smaller pickup trucks to access the road and mine for the assessment occurring within Phase 2.

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, stated, "This is very exciting news for our company and our first step towards obtaining the approval on a plan of operations that will govern the re-opening of the mines and the mining for gold ore. We had been delayed due to Covid 19 and all the fires last year, but we continued to work closely with the Forestry Service and other government departments. The co-operation with these departments has been key in clearing the way for these first significant steps. As always, our primary objectives are to get the mine operating as soon as possible, while continuing to improve Shareholder Value. Keep watching for more news."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was originally incorporated with the name Asteriko Corp. in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, geologists and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds significantly to the bottom-line profit.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Richard Carey

info@staralliancemines.com

staralliancemines.com

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648093/Star-Alliance-International-Corporation-Announces-Significant-Progress-Made-Towards-Operations-at-the-Mine