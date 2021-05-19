Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch, "Eurofins"), a global leader in bioanalytical testing announces today the results of the tender offers (the "Tender Offers") in respect to its EUR 353.6M 3.375% Bonds (ISIN: XS1268496640) due 30 January 2023 (the "2023 Bonds"), EUR 650M 2.125% Bonds (ISIN: XS1651444140) due 25 July 2024 (the "2024 Bonds") and its EUR 600M 3.75% (ISIN: XS2167595672) due 17 July 2026 Bonds (the "2026 Bonds", and together with the 2023 Bonds and the 2024 Bonds, the "Existing Bonds

As of the expiration deadline (18 May 2021, 5pm CET), Eurofins had received valid tenders of EUR 894.6M in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Bonds.

Eurofins has decided to accept for purchase (all amounts in EUR):

Bonds Current Outstanding Bonds Validly Tendered Bonds Accepted for Purchase Remaining Outstanding 2023 Bonds 353,609,000 186,078,000 186,078,000 167,531,000 2024 Bonds 650,000,000 410,806,000 202,248,000 447,752,000 2026 Bonds 600,000,000 297,752,000 297,752,000 302,248,000 Total 894,636,000 686,078,000

As announced on 11 May 2021, amounts accepted for the 2024 Bonds and 2026 Bonds are capped at EUR 500m.

Settlement of the purchase is expected to take place on 20 May 2021 (the "Settlement Date

As previously communicated and following the Settlement Date, Eurofins intends to redeem in full the 2023 Bonds by exercise of the make-whole clause, de facto repurchasing all those bonds before end of June 2021.

With the success of the Tender Offers and the exercise of the make-whole clause on the 2023 Bonds, combined with the other amounts of senior gross debt repaid since January 2021, Eurofins will have reduced its corporate senior gross debt by almost EUR 500M, while increasing its average life by more than 2.7 years (from 3.95 years to 6.68 years) and decreasing its average cost from currently 2.52% to 1.78% in 2022.

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

