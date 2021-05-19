Lyncrest Media Launches Marketing System for Mortgage Professionals that Guarantees 30 Qualified Appointments a Month

The New Proprietary System is Ideal for Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokers Who Are Tired of Cold Calling

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Alex Machuca, CEO of Lyncrest Media, is pleased to announce the launch of a new proprietary marketing system for loan officers and mortgage brokers that guarantees they will book 30-plus qualified appointments each month.

As a spokesperson for Lyncrest Media noted, Alex knows that typically, mortgage brokers and loan officers will use the same leads as everyone else in their company. These hard-working professionals will often spend hours a day making cold calls to complete strangers, asking them to make a life-changing financial decision.

When this approach doesn't work, mortgage brokers and loan officers will often turn to family and friends, asking if they know anyone who is interested in buying a home.

This knowledge, combined with a desire to help mortgage brokers and loan officers to succeed in their work, inspired Alex to create and launch a new marketing system that will result in mortgage professionals getting at least 30 qualified and booked appointments each month.

In addition, the new marketing system includes follow-ups for each lead 20 times in the course of 90 days.

"Each verified lead is completely exclusive. Facebook collects data from its users daily; we use that data to find high intent prospects in your area that are actively looking for a mortgage broker," the spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to the new system, loan officers and mortgage brokers can go back to focusing on their work-not trying to fill their calendar with appointments.

The new marketing system from Lyncrest Media also helps to solve the problems that arise when mortgage brokers and loan officers buy shared leads, as well as spending valuable time following up with potential leads who end up changing their minds and ultimately ghosting them. It will also eliminate situations where mortgage brokers and loan officers get leads that turn out to have bad credit and aren't even eligible for their programs.

"Each lead is pre-qualified through our survey, and we determine if that lead has a Real Estate Agent or not," the spokesperson noted, adding that brokers can leverage these leads to build real estate relationships.

"Other things we identify are their credit score, annual income, loan amount, and time frame. This will give mortgage brokers and loan officers all the information they need to be successful."

