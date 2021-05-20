The "Home Care in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home care was one of the markets to benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany in 2020, as consumers placed a greater focus on stringent cleaning routines in the home amidst the preventative health trend. Hygiene has always been an important consideration amongst German consumers even prior to 2020, but during the pandemic, this trend was strengthened.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

2020 IMPACT

Sanitising and disinfection aspects become key within laundry care in 2020

Consumers' increasing health concerns drive growth of laundry sanitiser

COVID-19 intensifies the sustainability dilemma within laundry care

Home seclusion trend propels dishwashing's stronger performance in 2020

Local start-up Everdrop launches in Germany with D2C products

Convenience and sustainability remain relevant within dishwashing

Demand for surface care soars due to the pandemic

From home care disinfectants to impregnated wet wipes, consumers focus on stringent cleaning routines

Grocery retailers and e-commerce benefit

Bleach continues to suffer from competition from other products

Product availability remains limited given its niche purpose in Germany

Health and environmental concerns continue to be obstacles

Despite lockdown demand for polishes continues to decline

Surface care continues to cannibalise sales of polishes

Athleisure trend and more casual workplace environment work against shoe polishes

Home seclusion supports stable demand for toilet care in 2020

ITBs increasing in popularity while toilet liquids/foam remains popular due to greater affordability

Sustainability less relevant during COVID-19 for toilet care purposes

Marginal benefit of home seclusion trend on air care sales in 2020

Big brands strengthen hold during pandemic

Car air fresheners experienced further declines in 2020

Social distancing lowers demand for home insecticides

Natural ingredients on the rise

Aeroxon strengthens lead in consolidated environment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value growth prospects to remain limited due to price erosion

Fiercer competition among top brands expected over the coming years

Can green brands and sustainability regain momentum?

Further flexible working could contribute to ongoing growth for dishwashing

Green launches could partially offset declining unit price trend

E-commerce to increase share in dishwashing

Hygiene and home health will support further growth in surface care

Shift in consumer behaviour expected even beyond the pandemic

Falling prices inevitable

No stopping the decline for bleach

Product availability and innovation to wane further

Stronger competition from surface care expected

Further time spent at home will ensure sustained growth for toilet care

Rim blocks an area for further innovation

Sustainability will be back on manufacturers' agendas

Declines for polishes to continue

No further innovation from manufacturers expected

Convenient substitutes will limit need for floor polish

Clean air at home will become increasingly relevant over forecast period

Clean air at home can open room for collaboration with appliance manufacturers

Premiumisation will drive growth in upcoming years

Home insecticides will continue to be a concentrated category

Availability of green home insecticides expected to increase

Weather will remain important in determining demand

