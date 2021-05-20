The "Home Care in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home care was one of the markets to benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak in Germany in 2020, as consumers placed a greater focus on stringent cleaning routines in the home amidst the preventative health trend. Hygiene has always been an important consideration amongst German consumers even prior to 2020, but during the pandemic, this trend was strengthened.
The Home Care in Germany market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- COVID-19 impact on home care
- COVID-19 country impact
- Company response
- Retailing shift
- What next for home care?
2020 IMPACT
- Sanitising and disinfection aspects become key within laundry care in 2020
- Consumers' increasing health concerns drive growth of laundry sanitiser
- COVID-19 intensifies the sustainability dilemma within laundry care
- Home seclusion trend propels dishwashing's stronger performance in 2020
- Local start-up Everdrop launches in Germany with D2C products
- Convenience and sustainability remain relevant within dishwashing
- Demand for surface care soars due to the pandemic
- From home care disinfectants to impregnated wet wipes, consumers focus on stringent cleaning routines
- Grocery retailers and e-commerce benefit
- Bleach continues to suffer from competition from other products
- Product availability remains limited given its niche purpose in Germany
- Health and environmental concerns continue to be obstacles
- Despite lockdown demand for polishes continues to decline
- Surface care continues to cannibalise sales of polishes
- Athleisure trend and more casual workplace environment work against shoe polishes
- Home seclusion supports stable demand for toilet care in 2020
- ITBs increasing in popularity while toilet liquids/foam remains popular due to greater affordability
- Sustainability less relevant during COVID-19 for toilet care purposes
- Marginal benefit of home seclusion trend on air care sales in 2020
- Big brands strengthen hold during pandemic
- Car air fresheners experienced further declines in 2020
- Social distancing lowers demand for home insecticides
- Natural ingredients on the rise
- Aeroxon strengthens lead in consolidated environment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Value growth prospects to remain limited due to price erosion
- Fiercer competition among top brands expected over the coming years
- Can green brands and sustainability regain momentum?
- Further flexible working could contribute to ongoing growth for dishwashing
- Green launches could partially offset declining unit price trend
- E-commerce to increase share in dishwashing
- Hygiene and home health will support further growth in surface care
- Shift in consumer behaviour expected even beyond the pandemic
- Falling prices inevitable
- No stopping the decline for bleach
- Product availability and innovation to wane further
- Stronger competition from surface care expected
- Further time spent at home will ensure sustained growth for toilet care
- Rim blocks an area for further innovation
- Sustainability will be back on manufacturers' agendas
- Declines for polishes to continue
- No further innovation from manufacturers expected
- Convenient substitutes will limit need for floor polish
- Clean air at home will become increasingly relevant over forecast period
- Clean air at home can open room for collaboration with appliance manufacturers
- Premiumisation will drive growth in upcoming years
- Home insecticides will continue to be a concentrated category
- Availability of green home insecticides expected to increase
- Weather will remain important in determining demand
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzwaz5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005411/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900