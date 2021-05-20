The "Limited-Service Restaurants in Eastern Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although badly hit by Coronavirus (COVID-19), limited-service restaurants (LSR) was the least-impacted consumer foodservice channel by the pandemic in 2020.

With takeaway and home delivery services either already in place or quickly added during initial lockdowns, LSR outlets were better able to withstand the impact of COVID-19. LSR is also expected to recover quicker than many other consumer foodservice types in the forecast period.

The Limited-Service Restaurants in Eastern Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development.

The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

