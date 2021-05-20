VirExit Technologies, Inc. Partners with Pure Beauty by Lorina for Wellness Products in Their Safer Place Market

Pure Beauty By Lorina will join the health and wellness section of the Marketplace.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has partnered with Pure Beauty By Lorina (www.purebeautybylorina.com) to carry a variety of custom boutique style health and wellness products on their soon to launch Safer Place Market. Based on organic philosophies and the quest for healthy living with a "spa style" feel, all of the products by Pure Beauty by Lorina are made with pure, holistic products. From natural soy wax candles that enhance both your environment and your mood to skincare that provides a deep yet gentle clean, to custom products designed specifically for VirExit.

"My products are all handmade with the hightest quality products and hand selected for those who want to live a clean yet elevated lifestyle," said Lorina Troy, Founder and CEO of Pure Beauty By Lorina. "I am excited to share my experience and my recipes for healthy living with the VirExit customer base. Our wellness and spa style products are designed to aid in productivity, relaxation, self-care, and to energize your skin and your mindset. They make you look good and feel even better, while encouraging health, happiness, and longevity."

VirExit Technoloiges is a diversified company focused on health, wellness and safety. The company is launching their Safer Place Market shortly, for both business and consumer safety and hygiene products, VirExit Technologies will be offering health, wellness, and safety products. VirExit is focused on a healthy mindset and that comes from a lifestyle of wellness, health, and safety.

"Wellness, health and safety are three of the things we can best manage in our lives," said David Croom, COO, VirExit Technologies, Inc. "Our team understands the real impact of harmful toxins to our bodies, our environments, and our longevity. It is for this reason that VirExit has embraced all areas of wellness and safety. Our certified products engage the senses, protect the body, and enable us to care for ourselves so we can do more, be more, and live more."

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company with ownership of Sun Ovens, Inc., a company that decades ago, pioneered solar oven technology and produces, markets, and sells solar ovens and accessories. The VirExit brand pioneers innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the antiviral space. Also, during 2020, PVDG purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: Making the world a safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com.

