IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, supports Société Générale to bring to market its latest eco-friendly card range, which was launched May 3rd under the Visa banner.

In a market increasingly dominated by environmental issues, Société Générale pledges to offer customers sustainable and secure payment cards. Teaming up with IDEMIA, Augmented Identity world leader, the bank has launched its first ever recycled plastic card range.

Société Générale chose IDEMIA thanks to its world-class innovation and leadership in environmentally-friendly payment cards. IDEMIA's GREENPAY cards are made from recycled PVC plastic derived from production scrap, thereby minimizing natural resource consumption with no decrease to quality or security.

This latest payment card family will feature the Smurfs because of the values they epitomize like friendship and living in harmony with nature. The UN* have chosen the Smurfs as ambassadors for their 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Amanda Gourbault, IDEMIA Executive VP Financial Institutions, said:

"We are immensely proud of our long term partnership with Société Générale, and to have the opportunity to go with them on their CSR journey, supporting them in the launch of their first green cards made from recycled plastic. We are thrilled to pursue our longstanding alliance, focused on innovation, services and protecting the environment. With the introduction of GREENPAY, our eco-friendly offer for financial institutions, IDEMIA is determined to make an impact, significantly decreasing plastic waste and our CO2 emissions, two of the biggest challenges facing our planet today."

Philippe Marquetty, Société Générale VP Retail Banking, said: "IDEMIA's GREENPAY card means we can deliver on our CSR pledges and involve our customers in doing so. By opting for a Planet Smurf card manufactured out of recycled PVC, our customers select a green product without giving up any ground on security or reliability".

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

About Société Générale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation; International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates , with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale's newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

