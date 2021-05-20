Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Chicago 2021 list, ranking No. 13 in the large company category. The list includes 39 other top large sized companies, as well as 50 best small-to-medium workplaces in the Chicago area.

"We are proud to be named on the Best Workplaces in Chicago 2021 list for the fifth consecutive year," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "The Chicago area is home to our U.S. headquarters and the place where many of us live and work. It's why our employees are so dedicated to showing up in the community through our robust corporate social responsibility programming and why we're dedicated to ensuring that our employees receive best-in-class benefits, resources and support so they can provide meaningful and life-changing therapies for patients around the globe."

Horizon's ranking was based on employees' anonymous responses to an extensive survey about their experiences at work. Great Place to Work reviewed the survey results of more than 30,000 employees from companies across Chicago. Horizon was also recently named No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Biopharma 2021 list.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Chicago by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 30,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005598/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com



Ireland Media Contact:

Gordon MRM

Ray Gordon

ray@gordonmrm.ie