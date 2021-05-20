Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Appoints Michael Sachar CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food & Beverage

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("Wuhan' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Sachar as CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food & Beverage. Michael brings with him 17 years of extraordinary proprietary food and beverage industry knowledge and a boatload of wisdom and success. Michael is the husband to a remarkable wife and the very proud father of two wonderful children. Michael has worked in many countries around the world and is now based full time in Cape Town, South Africa.

"Top of our priority list was to find the right candidate to head up M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage. It was imperative that the contender demonstrate phenomenal leadership skills, high intensity and resilience, empathy for others and a love for science and foodicine. Michael checked the box for all and many more. We are very excited and fortunate to have him join the family." said Wuhan General Group CEO, Jeff Robinson.

Michael Sachar said "I have been observing the work that Jeff and his team have been doing, and find it both exceptionally promising and inspiring. Everything from the product formulation to the packaging is executed with conviction and passion. The Food & Beverage Industry needs to evolve to help mitigate the worldwide health challenges of today. I love that the WGG brands provide premium ingredients infused with CBD and medicinal mushrooms, while offering exceptional products that cater to a wide array of customers' needs. I am humbled and eager to be appointed as the CEO of the division and excited to take the company mission further, much further."

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:WUHN)

Website: www.m2bio.co

E-mail:info@m2bio.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

