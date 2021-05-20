WebABLE: Founder of The Paciello Group Launches Digital Marketing Website for Disabilities Community

Building on success of internet TV channel WebABLE.TV, WebABLE launches automated news aggregator platform for disabilities community to access relevant news, products, and services

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / WebABLE, provider of the digital marketing website for the disabilities community, has launched the automated, news aggregator platform for people with disabilities to confidently find relevant and trusted news, products, services, events, and information. WebABLE also helps providers of accessibility offerings to access their target markets via advertising. WebABLE extends WebABLE.TV, the internet TV channel that delivers news involving people with disabilities, launched in 2012 by Mike Paciello, founder of The Paciello Group (TPG) and Dave Gardy, CEO of TV Worldwide.

"Every web user, including those with disabilities, deserves a first-rate digital experience to access web-based services, content, and other digital products," said Mike Paciello, founder of WebABLE. "WebABLE fills a critical need to further build accessibility awareness and inclusion, while providing a single resource for information to everyone in the disability community, including consumers, educators, and businesses. I am excited to come out of retirement to nurture this accessibility venture that launches on Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD)."

WebABLE includes 1) WebABLE.com, news aggregator site that delivers daily, curated stories and news briefs in a single location, 2) WebABLE News, a social media platform on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, 3) WebABLE.TV, internet TV channel, 4) WebABLE AdServer, and 5) WebABLE Events.

The WebABLE website features a fully automated news aggregation site and events calendar. Its built-in crawler integrates with IBM Watson and Tenon.io. Currently, WebABLE analyzes and classifies about 3,000 unique accessibility URLs per day.

"As Director at TetraLogical and a person with a disability, I'm excited by WebABLE and what it means for everyone who wants a trusted source of accessibility news and information," said Léonie Watson.

WebABLE.TV is holding a special event that includes hosts Mike Paciello, WebABLE founder and Dave Gardy, co-founder, producer, and director of WebABLE.TV and Chairman and CEO of TV Worldwide. Guests include: Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay, a WebABLE.TV sponsor; Adam Spencer, President of AbleDocs, a WebABLE.TV sponsor; Jennison Asuncion, Head of Accessibility Engineering Evangelism at LinkedIn; Joe Devon, President of Diamond, Inc.; Axel Leblois, President of G3ICT; Sharron Rush, Executive Director at Knowbility; and Ken Sheehan, CEO of KnoWhere.

Join the live event today from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. EDT or view the recording at: https://www.tvworldwide.net/WebAbleTV/GAAD2021.

Mike Paciello is the founder of The Paciello Group (TPG), a marquee software accessibility firm providing website and application compliance solutions to enterprises, acquired by VFO in 2017 and recently rebranded to TPGi.

To get started accessing information via WebABLE, go to: https://WebABLE.com/.

About WebABLE

Launched in 2021, WebABLE is an automated, news aggregator website delivering relevant and trusted news, products, services, and other information about and for the disabilities community. Because every web user deserves a first-rate digital experience, WebABLE helps people with disabilities find what they are looking for with consumer confidence through digital news, ads, and sponsorships. Providers of accessibility products and services are able to access their target markets through advertising. For more information, go to WebABLE.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

