CeCors, Inc.: PsyKey Inc Announces Partnership with The Professional Gardener Co LTD to Develop and Distribute Innovative Products Designed for the Mushroom Production and Organic Farming Markets

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wholly subsidiary PsyKey Inc. has entered into a partnership with The Professional Gardner Co LTD. The PsyKey - Professional Gardener partnership will focus on the development and distribution of unique, innovative products for the fast-growing, commercial mushroom production industry, organic farming and home-based markets. The products will be focused on the ability to increase yields, optimize potency, while maintaining organic standing and certification.

The Professional Gardener Co. Ltd., founded in 1927 with a strong belief in quality, service, and support. Professional Gardener is recognized as one of Canada's largest horticulture development and supply companies. Servicing industries from large-scale agricultural producers, top-tier golf courses, to soil reclamation and remediation companies. With a diverse Research and Development department, The Professional Gardner is constantly developing new, innovative solutions, products and technologies that provide increased plant productivity, disease management and quality assurance.

"The opportunity to partner with a company that has extensive industry knowledge and experience in supporting and developing tailor made solutions for the agri-business supply chain is very exciting for us. Meeting and networking with various producers and sellers has affirmed the need for innovation. With the increased awareness revolving around the functionality and sustainability of mushrooms, PsyKey is excited to develop and commercialize quality products for consumer consumption," said Amar Bhatal, president of CeCors, Inc.

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK:CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

