The "Europe Organic LED Market By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Organic LED Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

OLED is also termed as organic light-emitting diode. It is considered as a flat light-emitting diode technology created by putting thin organic films between two conductors. OLED is the prominent lighting and display technology that is able to provide power efficiency lighting.

This technology is better in comparison to fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps the end-users to develop flexible display and lighting panels. Moreover, the OLED displays offer a superior image quality, durability, and have a less consumption rate in comparison to LCD displays.

OLED technology is gaining high adoption and is expected to grow more in the display and lighting market in the next few years. Presently, OLED technology is in its developmental phase; though, with the emerging technological advancements, it will soon acquire a considerable position. On the basis of the features provided by the OLED technology, it is highly preferable among consumers. Few benefits of the OLED technology are less power consumption, improved efficiency, superior image quality, and flexibility.

Moreover, the market is expected to be boosted by the surge in awareness among end-users and growing demand for environment friendly lighting products. On the other hand, the growth of the OLED market is expected to be hampered by the high cost of OLED technology. Technological developments is expected to assist the OLED light manufacturing enterprises to cut down the overall cost of manufacturing an OLED.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Transparent OLED Market by Country 2019, growing at a CAGR of 16 during the forecast period. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during (2020 2026). Additionally, The France market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18% during (2020 2026).

The Consumer Electronics market dominated the Spain Organic LED Market by End User 2019, thereby, achieving a market value of $489.8 million by 2026. The Automotive market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during (2020 2026). The Industrial market is showcasing a CAGR of 19.6% during (2020 2026). Additionally, The Commercial market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.8% during (2020 2026).

Key companies profiled in the report include

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Organic LEDWorks LLC

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product Type

Display

Lighting

By Technology

PMOLED

AMOLED

Transparent OLED

Top-Emitting OLED

Foldable OLED

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

Chapter 4. Europe Organic LED Market by Product Type

Chapter 5. Europe Organic LED Market by Technology

Chapter 6. Europe Organic LED Market by End User

Chapter 7. Europe Organic LED Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

