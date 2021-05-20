DJ Rubis: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees

RUBIS Rubis: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees 20-May-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, May 20, 2021 - 5:35 pm Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees Rubis had announced, on February 5, 2021, a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the shareholders at the June 11th , 2019 meeting was EUR700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares) from which was deducted the amount of EUR128,546.25 (102,837 Rubis shares) used for the capital increase reserved for the Group's employees of 2020. The subscription price had been set at EUR26.35, which, pursuant to Article L 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, represents 70% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management of January 4, 2021. The subscription period was extended from March 22 to April 9, 2021. The funds invested into Rubis shares through FCPE Rubis Avenir will be available at the end of a 5-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release. At the end of the subscription, Rubis confirmed that 683 employees, or 66.31% of the eligible employees, thus subscribed to the capital increase, in the amount of EUR6,999,245.10. 265,626 new ordinary shares (or 0.26% of outstanding shares) were issued on May 19, 2021. The new shares are eligible for dividends as of January 1, 2021 and they are not entitled to the dividend in respect of the 2020 financial year. They are considered to be of the same rank as existing shares. Their acceptance for trading on the Euronext Paris market was requested as from their issuance, on a second listing line, in comparison with the existing shares. At the end of this transaction, the share capital of Rubis was brought up to EUR129,872,256.25, divided into 103,891,115 ordinary shares and into 6 690 preferred shares, with a nominal value of EUR1.25. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Rubis: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1199080 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

