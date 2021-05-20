Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Inclusive Children's Book Series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, is set to release her new children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy. This 10-titled, 20 book series will address some of the greatest challenges children are facing today. Part of this series are three special edition books highlighting Black and Brown children with down syndrome, autism (or other social diagnoses), and physical disabilities. With a central focus on representational childhood literacy, the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. The first books in the series, releasing June 3, 2021, will be Brown Girl, Be Social and Brown Boy, Be Social. This set teaches children to embrace their social differences, while maintaining self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love. This will be followed by the second set in the series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers, and Brown Boy, Break Barriers, which will be released on September 3, 2021.

Dr. Pamela Gurley is a retired United States Army Veteran, who holds a Bachelor's in Psychology, a Master's in Health Service Administration, and a Doctorate in Management. As the CEO and founder of numerous companies that focus on unapologetic living and advocacy for others, Dr. Gurley has a notable past in providing motivation and empowerment through her creative writings, speaking engagements, and media platforms. As a woman of color, Dr. Gurley also believes in the importance of representation, which is a significant element in the Brown Girl and Brown Boy series. "Representation is not just about color. It is also about culturally setting a standard of excellence for our children," says Dr. Gurley. She feels it is important for children to identify with the characters to aid in their mental, emotional, and physical development. Children will also be able to see and connect with representations not often depicted in books.

Following the release of the first two installments of Brown Girl and Brown Boy this year, new additions to the series will be released quarterly in 2022 and 2023. This revolutionary book franchise is set to redefine the representation of self-worth, self-awareness, individual attitudes, mindfulness, and friendship for many children. For more information on the Brown Girl and Brown Boy series, please visit www.iamdrpgurley.com

For Media Inquires, Please Contact:

Claudia Greene

Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations

310-910-5290

CGreene@mayhem-ent.com

SOURCE: Dr. Pamela Gurley

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/648262/Author-Dr-Pamela-Gurley-Announces-New-Inclusive-Childrens-Book-Series-Brown-Girl-and-Brown-Boy