SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, details the process and voting modalities for its Annual Shareholders' meeting to be held on Wednesday 9 June 2020 at 8:45 am CEST in a closed virtual session.

In compliance with recent French legislation1 and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), SpineGuard announces that its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place on June 9, 2021 at 8:45 am CEST in a closed virtual session.

It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder.

e-voting using the "Votaccess" e-platform is available from 09:00 am CEST today May 21 and should be prioritized. If your broker or bank is a member of the Votaccess e-platform, access is made using the same regular login and password used to access your broker bank e-services. The Votaccess e-platform will close on June 8 at 03:00 pm CEST

Alternatively, vote by proxy is also available, for more details shareholders should refer to the convene notice published in the bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" dated 3 May 2021 (French)

In order to be taken into account a shareholding certificate issued by the shareholders' broker shall be sent with the voting form. The voting form and the holding certificate shall be mailed by the shareholder's broker to Société Générale, Services Assemblée Générale, 32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3 France.

The deadline to cast votes by proxy is June 4, 2021.

Documents including the shareholders' brochure ('brochure de convocation' in French only) and the voting form are available at the following links:

Shareholders' Brochure (French)

Voting Form

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcasted (in French) at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X15jQfgxQzWZ3Ua4DuI_yg

The shareholders' presentation will be released on the company's web site at 8:45 am (CEST) on the day of the meeting. Questions will be possible using the available chat during the conference or be sent in advance at either of investors@spineguard.com or spineguard@newcap.eu

Should the required quorum not be met, a second Meeting would be called for June 30, 2021 at 08:45 am CEST, also behind closed doors.

The procedures for holding the Shareholders' Meeting may change depending on health and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website and the press releases, also available on its website.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

1 bill of 23 March 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and decree dated 25 March 2020 extended through 31 July 2021 by decree dated 9 March 2021.

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com



SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com



NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu