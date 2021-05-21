American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Provides Update on its Mineral Properties

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") reports that it is preparing for a drill program at its Rocher Deboule copper-gold property, located south of New Hazelton, BC. The Company has undertaken the following activities:

Completed and filed a NI43-101 technical report Applied for drilling and work permits Established and developed a good working relationship with First Nations on land affected by drilling and work programs.

The Rocher Deboule deposit has had historic production of 36,457 tonnes containing 2,167,780 grams silver, 133,676 grams gold and 2,557,433 kilograms of copper between 1915 and 1929; the adjacent Highland Boy produced 68 tonnes containing 1,089 grams silver, 124 grams gold and 4,760 kilograms of copper, and the nearby Victoria produced 51 tonnes, containing 7,341 grams gold, 7,710 kilograms of arsenic and 785 kilograms of cobalt between 1926 and 1940. These mineral deposits are associated with the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite, and the Rocher Deboule feldspar porphyry stock. Recent fieldwork involving rock and soil sampling of the western portion of the claims has revealed potential for "Iron Oxide Copper Gold" deposit types. The Victoria No 3 Vein trends west towards Upper Cretaceous Kasalka Fm volcanic-hosted garnet-sericite-illite-quartz-calcite-chlorite-actinolite alteration. A Qualified Person (as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify the foregoing historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

AMY also reports that after thoughtful consideration by its management and board of directors, the Company will not proceed with the proposed spin-out of its BC mineral assets into a new company as originally announced in July 2020. The Company believes that AMY's current share structure makes it onerous to comply with the TSX Venture Exchange's policies with respect to spinouts, and that such a transaction will not necessarily increase shareholder value.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Director for American Manganese Inc, has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 standards.

American Manganese's current portfolio of projects includes the development of a lithium-ion battery cathode recycling demonstration plant and the Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing bench-scale project, funded by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency. In addition, the Company holds mineral assets in British Columbia and Arizona.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo patented process. The RecycLiCo patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

