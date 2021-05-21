The "FMCG Logistics Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FMCG logistics market in Europe is poised to grow by $17.15 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2%
The market is driven by the increasing adoption of technology in the logistics industry, the growing FMCG industry in Europe, and the growing e-commerce market in Europe.
The report on the FMCG logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The FMCG logistics market in Europe analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing M&A in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the FMCG logistics market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on truck platooning by logistics vendors and the increasing adoption of sharing economy will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FMCG logistics market vendors in Europe that include Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DFDS AS, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Schenker AG, and XPO Logistics Inc.
Also, the FMCG logistics market analysis report in Europe includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Warehousing Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VAS Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for service segment
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Eastern Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DFDS AS
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Schenker AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
