Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Ad-hoc! Durchbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
20.05.21
19:47 Uhr
12,000 Euro
-0,200
-1,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,20012,40016:20
12,20012,30016:20
Dow Jones News
21.05.2021 | 14:58
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

DJ Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 
21-May-2021 / 15:25 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 
 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (May 21, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds. 
Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the second coupon yield payment against bonds 
of the BO-002P-03 series in the amount of 441,300,000 rubles. 
 
Parameters of the bond issue 
                Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of 
                the BO-002P-03 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program 
                of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 
Type of securities:      27.06.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A101PJ1 
 
 
Registration number of the 
securities issue and the date 4B02-03-60525-P-002P as of 19.05.2020 
of its assignment: 
Reporting (coupon) period   The second coupon period (20.11.2020 - 21.05.2021) 
which the yield is paid for: 
 
 
                441,300,000 (four hundred and forty one million three hundred thousand) rubles excluding 
The total amount of the    tax and other deductions 
interest to be paid against 
bonds: 
 
 
 
The amount of the interest to 
be paid against one bond:   29.42 (twenty nine rubles forty two kopecks) per each bond 
 
The total number of bonds 
against which the yield is 
paid:             15,000,000 bonds 
 
The method of payment:     Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement 
 
The record date:        May 20, 2021 
 
The date of the obligation   May 21, 2021 
fulfilment: 
 
The total amount of the    Following the 2nd coupon period the amount of 441,300,000.00 (four hundred and forty one 
interest paid against bonds  million three hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. 
following the reporting    Obligation has been fulfilled. 
period: 
       For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  106739 
EQS News ID:  1199499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.