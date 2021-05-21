DJ Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 21-May-2021 / 15:25 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (May 21, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the second coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-03 series in the amount of 441,300,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002P-03 series with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-002P-02E of Type of securities: 27.06.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A101PJ1 Registration number of the securities issue and the date 4B02-03-60525-P-002P as of 19.05.2020 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The second coupon period (20.11.2020 - 21.05.2021) which the yield is paid for: 441,300,000 (four hundred and forty one million three hundred thousand) rubles excluding The total amount of the tax and other deductions interest to be paid against bonds: The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond: 29.42 (twenty nine rubles forty two kopecks) per each bond The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 15,000,000 bonds The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: May 20, 2021 The date of the obligation May 21, 2021 fulfilment: The total amount of the Following the 2nd coupon period the amount of 441,300,000.00 (four hundred and forty one interest paid against bonds million three hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. following the reporting Obligation has been fulfilled. period: For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 106739 EQS News ID: 1199499 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199499&application_name=news

