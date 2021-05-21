Partial exercise of the overallotment option

Definitive size of the offer increased to €24.1 million

Setting up of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc

LARGO (FR0013308582 ALLGO), an eco-responsible French player in the reburbishment of mobile devices, today announces the partial exercise of the overallotment option within the framework of its Initial Public Offering on the Euronext Growth regulated market in Paris and the implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc.

On 21st May, 2021, Lead Manager and Bookrunner Portzamparc partially exercised the overallotment option, resulting in an additional 96,888 new shares being issued for a total of 1,293,454,80 euros at the offering price, i.e. €13.35 per share.

As a result, the total number of Largo shares offered within the framework of the Company's IPO will be 1,808,243 shares, thus increasing the size of the offer to €24,1 million after the settlement-delivery of the additional new shares scheduled for 26th May, 2021.

Largo's share capital thus consists of 3,550,298 actions.

Largo also announces that it entrusted Portzamparc with the setting up of a liquidity contract in accordance with approved market practice. The implementation of this liquidity contract will be effective from Monday 24th May, 2021, it being specified that a cash amount of €200,000 has been allocated to the liquidity account.

Share ownership as of the date of this press release

Following the Initial Public Offering and the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the distribution of Largo shares and voting rights is as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares Percentage of share capital Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights Founders 1,093,900 30.79% 2,160,600 45.15% Business angels

(ABAB network) 352,505 9.92% 469,180 9.80% Other business angels 168,250 4.74% 218,300 4.56% Financial investors 104,000 2.93% 104,000 2.17% Employees 23,400 0.66% 23,400 0.49% Public 1,810,243 50.96% 1,810,243 37.83% Total 3,550,298 100.0% 4,783,723 100.0%

Stabilisation operations

Furthermore, in accordance with Article 6 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8th March, 2016, Portzamparc, as stabilising agent, declares that it has carried out the following stabilisation operations:

The stabilisation period began on 23 rd April, 2021 and ended on 21 st May, 2021.

April, 2021 and ended on 21 May, 2021. The final stabilisation operation was carried out on 21 st May, 2021.

May, 2021. The stabilisation transactions were carried out under the following conditions:

Date of execution Price range for transactions Lowest price (in euros) Highest price (in euros) 23/04/2021 €12.95 €13.35 26/04/2021 €13.35 €13.35 27/04/2021 €12.80 €12.80 28/04/2021 €12.75 €12.75 29/04/2021 €12.50 €12.50 04/05/2021 €12.60 €12.60 05/05/2021 €12.50 €12.50 06/05/2021 €12.60 €12.60 07/05/2021 €12.60 €12.60 10/05/2021 €12.57 €12.57 12/05/2021 €12.20 €12.20 14/05/2021 €12.20 €12.20 18/05/2021 €11.90 €12.39 19/05/2021 €12.00 €12.00 20/05/2021 €11.90 €11.90 21/05/2021 €11.80 €11.80

About Largo

Created in 2016, Largo is a group fundamentally involved in the circular economy. With close to 40 staff based in Nantes, Western France, Largo refurbishes Smartphones, tablets and laptops. Positioned along the entire value chain, from sourcing to refurbishment and distribution, Largo wants to become a benchmark player in the field of responsible refurbishment. A pioneer in terms of transparency, in 2018 Largo invested in a sophisticated production tool enabling it to optimise its processes and the quality of its products.

Entirely internalised in France, the refurbishment site offers full control of each key stage: reception, testing, reparation, quality control and after-sales service. Since the Company's creation, Largo has already refurbished more than 140,000 Smartphones, and generated revenue of almost €10.3 million in 2020.

For further information, please go to www.largo-france.fr

Contacts:

Largo

Finance

finances@largo-france.fr

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

largo@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

largo@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98