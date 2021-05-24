The launch of the electric fleet was welcomed by the Councillor for Mobility and Transport of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Andrea Corsini, and the Mayor of Rimini, Andrea Gnassi

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), announced a partnership with Be Charge, a Be Power S.p.A. Group company dedicated to the deployment of charging infrastructures for electric mobility, to bring electric mobility to Rimini, Italy. Helbiz, which recently acquired MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l, the Italian leader in the scooter sharing market, will offer its innovative scooter sharing service across the city accompanied by Be Charge's extensive charging network.

This initiative is part of a wide-ranging project that aims to develop and spread electric mobility in Emilia-Romagna, a region in which there are already over 1,200 Helbiz vehicles, including electric bikes and electric scooters. Fifty MiMoto electric scooters will be initially available to residents and visitors in the resort of Romagna across the city center and along the coast. Be Charge currently operates more than 370 recharging stations in Emilia-Romagna, of which 84 points are being activated in Rimini.

The city of Rimini is paving the way as an innovator and pioneer of electric mobility with MiMoto's electric scooters and Be Charge's charging stations. To underscore the technological spirit of Emilia-Romagna and the city of Rimini, the launch ceremony of this initiative was presided by the Councillor for Mobility and Transport, Infrastructure, Tourism and Commerce of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Andrea Corsini, accompanied by the Mayor of Rimini, Andrea Gnassi.

Both MiMoto and Be Charge share the core values of environmental sustainability and improving people's lives through smart mobility and the sharing economy. Additionally, the two companies partnered with the Emilia-Romagna region and the city of Rimini, an area rich with the spirit of innovation that understood the importance of environmental sustainability and its global impact.

The partnership with Be Charge will also make it easier to rent vehicles throughout the territory and to offer value-added services. Among these services, there will be a seamless way toshare during car recharging time, which takes the concept of intermodality toa new level in terms of efficiency and sustainability.

"Rimini was one of the first cities in Italy to invest in electric micro-mobility, serving as a point of reference in the country for the experimentation of new forms of sustainable mobility," said the mayor of Rimini Andrea Gnassi. "Shared scooters are now a reality, and we will soon start with the experimentation of electric car sharing. Today, the launch of Mimoto and Be Charge services project Rimini to be among the most advanced Italian tourist destinations, with a wide range of transportation offerings for citizens and tourists. These services are part of a path that Rimini has been following for years, which sees prioritizing the environment and reclaiming urban spaces as strategic factors for the city's economic development. Cities must emerge from the pandemic with less smog and fewer cars, more well-being and more space. Thanks to the courage of its choices, Rimini is already on this path.

"Our development plan is ambitious," said Roberto Colicchio, Head of Business Development of Be Charge. "We plan to install about 30,000 charging points throughout Italy in the next 3-5 years that will provide 100% energy from renewable sources, for a total investment of over 150 million euros. We are already well on our way with over 3,500 charging points already installed and the same number already authorized. The role of municipalities remains central to enabling this development because, only with the collaboration of local authorities, can we build the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles needed in our country. Rimini is the perfect example of a city that has enabled the involvement and collaboration of different operators such as Helbiz and Be Charge to meet the mobility needs of citizens and tourists."

"We are extremely proud to arrive in Rimini for the summer of 2021," said the three founders of MiMoto Alessandro Vincenti, Gianluca Lorio and Vittorio Muratore. "We are excited to bring our services to Romagna given our philosophy, which is characterized by sharing and sustainability that has an even stronger meaning in a seaside city like Rimini. Today, the MiMoto scooter sharing service has become strategic for moving around the city, contributing to the community and the municipal administration by acting as a support for both public and private transport."

The service is accessible to anyone who downloads the MiMoto app, available for iOS and Android. On the app, users can search for the nearest e-scooter and book the ride at a cost of 0.35 euros per minute, 14.90 euros per hour or 59 euros for the entire day. Each MiMoto scooter is approved for two passengers and comes with two helmets of different sizes in the top box, equipped with hygienic perfumers, disposable hygienic caps and a self-drying helmet foam for the safety of users.

To recharge at Be Charge recharging stations, users can download and register on the Be Charge app on iOS and Android. The app also enables users to view the map of all Be Charge charging stations in the area, check availability in real time and the type of socket of the various charging points, as well as the price in €/kWh delivered. The cost of the recharge will be directly charged to the credit card associated with the user's account. If the device is equipped with a navigator (Google Maps or Apple Maps), driving instructions are offered to reach the individual charging stations. Once the recharge is activated, it is possible to monitor its progress directly from the App. The call center is always available 24/7.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in over 30 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 it has entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which, upon closing, will result in Helbiz becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

http://www.helbiz.com

ABOUT GREENVISION

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

ABOUT BE CHARGE

Be Charge is a company of Be Power S.p.A. Group dedicated to the diffusion of charging infrastructures for electric mobility. Be Charge is developing one of the largest and most capillary networks of public charging infrastructures for electric vehicles in Italy to make a decisive contribution to the development of a sustainable mobility system. Thanks to an internally developed and technologically advanced platform, Be Charge is able to offer an efficient recharging service to all owners of electric vehicles, and to recharge throughout the national territory. Within the sector supply chain, Be Charge plays both the role of manager and owner of the charging infrastructure network (CPO Charge Point Operator) and that of charging and electric mobility service provider that interfaces with electric vehicle users (EMSP Electric Mobility Service Provider). Be Charge's charging stations are in alternating current from 22 kW, and in direct current up to 300 kW. The industrial plan of Be Charge foresees the installation in the next years of about 30 thousand charging points that will supply 100% green energy, coming from renewable sources.

