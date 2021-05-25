Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Arla Plast to the Main Market

Stockholm, May 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Arla Plast AB's shares (short name ARPL) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Arla Plast is the 57th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Since the founding in 1969, Arla Plast has developed from being a local producer and supplier of extruded plastic sheets to an international company with a broad portfolio of high-quality products. Arla Plast's strong position in combination with positive underlying market trends has contributed to a stable positive development since the company was founded. The Group's net sales during 2020 amounted to SEK 885 million with an adjusted operating margin of 12.8 percent. "We at Arla Plast are very excited to take the next step in our journey with existing and new shareholders", said Henrik Håkansson, CEO of Arla Plast. "The change to become a listed company is a significant milestone for our company. I would like to thank the whole Arla Plast team who has contributed to our development and we all look forward to continue as a listed company on Nasdaq Main Market." "We are happy to welcome Arla Plast to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have constantly continued to develop and innovate. We congratulate them on a successful IPO and look forward to follow them as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com