Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Kursexplosion am Pfingstmontag
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Arla Plast to the Main Market

Stockholm, May 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Arla
Plast AB's shares (short name ARPL) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Arla Plast is the 57th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Since the founding in 1969, Arla Plast has developed from being a local
producer and supplier of extruded plastic sheets to an international company
with a broad portfolio of high-quality products. Arla Plast's strong position
in combination with positive underlying market trends has contributed to a
stable positive development since the company was founded. The Group's net
sales during 2020 amounted to SEK 885 million with an adjusted operating margin
of 12.8 percent. 

"We at Arla Plast are very excited to take the next step in our journey with
existing and new shareholders", said Henrik Håkansson, CEO of Arla Plast. "The
change to become a listed company is a significant milestone for our company. I
would like to thank the whole Arla Plast team who has contributed to our
development and we all look forward to continue as a listed company on Nasdaq
Main Market." 

"We are happy to welcome Arla Plast to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál,
Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have constantly continued to develop
and innovate. We congratulate them on a successful IPO and look forward to
follow them as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
